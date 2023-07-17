Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 1,371 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $181.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.54 and its 200-day moving average is $179.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

