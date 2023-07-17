Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 3,283 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF comprises about 2.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 0.06% of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.82. 302,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

