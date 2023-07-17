Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Trims Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $264,161,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $151,331,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,300,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,262.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,029,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,486,000 after purchasing an additional 986,355 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,021. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $95.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.32.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.