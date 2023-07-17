Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Shares of NR opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $447.52 million, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $200.03 million during the quarter.
Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.
