Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Shares of NR opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $447.52 million, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $200.03 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,133,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 708,123 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 20.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 703,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 27.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 465,650 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 15.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 259,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 112,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

