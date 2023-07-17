Next Capital Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Next Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.8% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $223.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.38 and its 200 day moving average is $205.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $224.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

