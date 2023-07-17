Next Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Next Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,137,000 after acquiring an additional 505,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,307,000 after acquiring an additional 237,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,031,000 after acquiring an additional 305,365 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $45.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.44. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

