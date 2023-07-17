Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 592,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,433,306 shares.The stock last traded at $38.87 and had previously closed at $37.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.

Nextracker Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $518.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

