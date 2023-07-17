Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 592,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,433,306 shares.The stock last traded at $38.87 and had previously closed at $37.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on NXT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.
Nextracker Stock Up 4.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
