Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Down 84.3% in June

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the June 15th total of 244,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EFRTF shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EFRTF remained flat at $6.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $8.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 113 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 11.6 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.