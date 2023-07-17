Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Danske downgraded Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic Semiconductor ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NDCVF stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.

