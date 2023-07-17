North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,017. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $102.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

