North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 258,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

IGOV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.42. 2,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,434. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

