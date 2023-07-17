North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,114 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after buying an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $435,417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after buying an additional 936,030 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $170,306,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.37. The stock had a trading volume of 549,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,622. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $224.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.36. The firm has a market cap of $309.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

