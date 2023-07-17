Northeast Investment Management Acquires 1,164 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,965 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.22 on Monday, hitting $287.60. The company had a trading volume of 35,429,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,124,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.92.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

