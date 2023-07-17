Northeast Investment Management Acquires 988 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $19,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in ASML by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML traded down $10.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $743.72. 369,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $707.81 and a 200-day moving average of $663.79. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The stock has a market cap of $293.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

