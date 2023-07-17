Northeast Investment Management Buys 55 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.95. 194,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,401. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

