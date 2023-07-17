Northeast Investment Management Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

3M Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MMM traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.87. 422,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,464. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.03. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

