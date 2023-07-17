Northeast Investment Management Has $992,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:STT traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $66.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on STT shares. UBS Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

