Northeast Investment Management Sells 1,262 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.3% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,005,587 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.00 on Monday, reaching $317.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,036. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $211.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.76.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

