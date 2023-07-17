Northeast Investment Management Sells 561 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 296,718 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 448.1% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 6,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $5,950,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $50.76. 1,984,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,324,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

