Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE JRS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 73,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,788. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

