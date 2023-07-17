Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE JRS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 73,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,788. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
