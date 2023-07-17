Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Short Interest Update

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 522.7% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.90% of Nuwellis at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NUWE stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.41. 76,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,027. Nuwellis has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $2.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.
Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.
