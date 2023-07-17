nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.54

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.54 and last traded at $53.46, with a volume of 45241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $461,288.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $461,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $98,380.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,474 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,796 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in nVent Electric by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,393,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after buying an additional 231,319 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

