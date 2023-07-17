NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $230.00. The company traded as high as $219.13 and last traded at $219.03, with a volume of 694362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.54.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.85.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

