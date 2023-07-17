NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $230.00. The company traded as high as $219.13 and last traded at $219.03, with a volume of 694362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.54.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.85.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Featured Articles
