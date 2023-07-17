Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) Short Interest Update

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ohmyhome Stock Performance

Shares of OMH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 98,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,744. Ohmyhome has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

