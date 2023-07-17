Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Hits New 1-Year High at $384.22

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $384.22 and last traded at $383.33, with a volume of 502560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.01 and a 200 day moving average of $331.36.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.5% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.