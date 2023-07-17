Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Hits New 1-Year High at $384.22

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $384.22 and last traded at $383.33, with a volume of 502560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.01 and a 200 day moving average of $331.36.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.5% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

