Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2,555.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.41. 728,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,355. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.