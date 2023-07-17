OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Update

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the June 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OneSoft Solutions Stock Performance
OSSIF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 252,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,317. OneSoft Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36.
About OneSoft Solutions
