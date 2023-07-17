Oppenheimer Boosts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $23.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACAD. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.26.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $32.18 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $165,331.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 15,310 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $344,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $165,331.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,369 shares of company stock worth $1,606,229 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 23,161 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

