Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 35,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 21.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,834 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 190.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 11.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606,027. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

