Orbler (ORBR) Price Reaches $0.77 on Top Exchanges

Orbler (ORBR) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $156.75 million and approximately $134,254.17 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

