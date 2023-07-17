Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 183.9% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Organization of Football Prognostics stock traded up C$0.15 on Monday, hitting C$8.98. 23,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,835. Organization of Football Prognostics has a one year low of C$5.36 and a one year high of C$9.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.07.

Organization of Football Prognostics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.2169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.55%. Organization of Football Prognostics’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

