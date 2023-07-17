Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Up 74.0% in June

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the June 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Orkla ASA Stock Performance

Shares of ORKLY stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.13. 33,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,927. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Orkla ASA has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Orkla ASA

ORKLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

