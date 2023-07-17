Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,069.0 days.

Otsuka Price Performance

Shares of OSUKF stock remained flat at $40.54 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 340. Otsuka has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $40.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The System Integration Business segment offers management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and provides software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks, as well as intermediary services between manufacturers and system integrators.

