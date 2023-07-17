Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,069.0 days.
Otsuka Price Performance
Shares of OSUKF stock remained flat at $40.54 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 340. Otsuka has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $40.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12.
Otsuka Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Otsuka
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.