Outfitter Financial LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Outfitter Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 1.5% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,108 shares of company stock worth $8,754,352 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $53.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 89.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.72.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

