Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.03.

Insider Activity

Outlook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OTLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, insider Terry Dagnon sold 520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 653,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,486.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 76.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 51,422 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 311.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 66,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100,363 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 475,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.