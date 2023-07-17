Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Director Sells $97,154.82 in Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,652.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM opened at $101.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day moving average of $106.35. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.35 and a 1-year high of $123.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.04. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,508 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

