Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) PT Lowered to GBX 3,000

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($39.88) to GBX 3,000 ($38.60) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OXIG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($39.88) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,900 ($37.31) target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,720 ($34.99) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,930 ($37.69).

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

Shares of OXIG stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,530 ($32.55). 8,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,309. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,686 ($21.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,884.80 ($37.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,711.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,552.71. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,530.00, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.