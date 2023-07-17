Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,265 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 144.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 56.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.13.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.2 %

PKG traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.92. 167,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,276. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

