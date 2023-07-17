Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,227 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 387.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,791,000 after acquiring an additional 516,074 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after acquiring an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 998,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,865,000 after acquiring an additional 397,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at $69,268,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,555 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of J traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $122.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

