Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2,546.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 11.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 157,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Ventas by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 94,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 77.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth $694,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.46. 548,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of -268.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.94%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

