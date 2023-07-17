Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 6,315 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 142.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 191.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.42. The company had a trading volume of 348,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.11.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.