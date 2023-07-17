Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,148,421 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 31,049 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 141,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.4 %

FE stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $39.61. 612,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,438. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. Bank of America raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

