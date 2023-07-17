Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2,580.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $675,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.17. 150,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,603. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

