Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2,544.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

CBRE stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.88. 468,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

