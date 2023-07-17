Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 998,950 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 96.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998,950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.16. 314,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,635. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $63.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall acquired 4,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy W. Jay purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.28 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Desmond Iain Catterall acquired 4,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $125,640.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,640.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NFE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

