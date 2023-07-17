Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128,512 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,984,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,358,000 after purchasing an additional 849,651 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $85.14. 743,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,437. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.