Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $127.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the second quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 35.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $134.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $146.26.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

