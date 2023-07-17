Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.27

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.27 and last traded at $44.64, with a volume of 28285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía Stock Up 5.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.41 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 498,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 310,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 2,210.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 301,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 254,193 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at $8,260,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at $7,606,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.