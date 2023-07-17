Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 416 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

