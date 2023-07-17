Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 416 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,666 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,762,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,240,000 after acquiring an additional 664,440 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.